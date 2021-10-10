Truist Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by Truist from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 53.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

