Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.