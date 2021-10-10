U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 247,125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,075. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

