UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,714.60 ($22.40) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,489.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.66. The company has a market cap of £133.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,722.40 ($22.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

