UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.44 ($138.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.47.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

