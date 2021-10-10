UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Sonova has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.