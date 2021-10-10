UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.69 Million

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $319.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.17 million to $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.04 on Thursday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

