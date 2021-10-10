Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $424.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.