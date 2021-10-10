Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

