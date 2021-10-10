Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $409,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

