United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after buying an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.