Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $2,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

