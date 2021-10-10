Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Univar Solutions worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,822,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Univar Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

