Upfiring (UFR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 72.5% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $855,715.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00539692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.68 or 0.01154657 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

