USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

