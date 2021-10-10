USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.