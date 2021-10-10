Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,350,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

