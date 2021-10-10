Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,518,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,526,000 after acquiring an additional 349,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $37.19 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

