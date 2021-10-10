Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $2,604,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 64,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

