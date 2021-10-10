Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $2,789,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

