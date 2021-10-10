Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 263,760 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $3,005,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $278.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

