Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 359.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Snowflake worth $2,685,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $313.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average of $259.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

