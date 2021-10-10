Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,273,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of Aflac worth $3,073,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

