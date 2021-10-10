Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,868 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,532,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.90% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $2,876,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

