Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.