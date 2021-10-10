Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading 4% Higher

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €0.21 ($0.25) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.25). 20,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of €0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €0.23.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapiano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapiano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.