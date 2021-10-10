Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 8,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

