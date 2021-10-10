Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,324.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and $122,324.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.57 or 0.06363598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00322502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01081622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00502414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00338724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00324278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,152,597 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.