Viacoin (VIA) Trading 34.8% Higher This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.01 million and $53,414.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

