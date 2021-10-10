ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

