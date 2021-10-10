Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Vicat has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

