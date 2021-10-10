Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,597 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.