Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,625 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

