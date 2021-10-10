Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

