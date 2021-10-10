Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

