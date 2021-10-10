Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Deluxe by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $36.15 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

