Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,259 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

