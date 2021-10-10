Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 5,154,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477,270. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

