Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. Vivendi has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

