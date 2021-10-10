VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

