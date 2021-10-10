Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €213.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.