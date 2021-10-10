Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of VG opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.