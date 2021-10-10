Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VG opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

