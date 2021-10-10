Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of VMC opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

