Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

