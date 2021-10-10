Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.
In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
