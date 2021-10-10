wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $78,475.67 and $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.32 or 0.99869434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.24 or 0.06474627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003293 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

