WazirX Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $394.64 million and $36.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

