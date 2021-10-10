Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $64,593,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

