Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $50.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

