Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Desjardins downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

