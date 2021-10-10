Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Desjardins downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
