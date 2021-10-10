Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading Down 0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) shares fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.22. 1,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

