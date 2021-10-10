WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) versus comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Critical Analysis

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A comScore $356.04 million 0.86 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.54

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44%

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats comScore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

